In White Folks News: Paris Hilton’s Laid Back Bae Just Proposed With A Massive Diamond Ring

Paris Hilton's Laid Back Bae Just Proposed With A Massive Diamond Ring

- By Bossip Staff
MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Paris Hilton and Cheia Zylka at Eden Roc Hotel on December 7, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

Paris Hilton Gets Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton, who was just proposed to on a picturesque snow-capped mountain top by her boyfriend Chris Zylka. Paris, 36 and Chris met 8 years ago at an Oscar’s party according to People. They made they’re coupledom official last February on instagram and now they’re getting married…yayy!

But, would you look at that 20 carat, pear shaped diamond ring???

Wowzers. Paris told People,

“The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

Paris’ ring looks like a ring-pop, its huge! But, she IS Paris Hilton, so a of course she likes huge diamonds. Are you feeling it?

