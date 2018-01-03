In White Folks News: Paris Hilton’s Laid Back Bae Just Proposed With A Massive Diamond Ring

Paris Hilton Gets Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton, who was just proposed to on a picturesque snow-capped mountain top by her boyfriend Chris Zylka. Paris, 36 and Chris met 8 years ago at an Oscar’s party according to People. They made they’re coupledom official last February on instagram and now they’re getting married…yayy!

I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!😍 pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

But, would you look at that 20 carat, pear shaped diamond ring???

Wowzers. Paris told People,

“The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

Life is Beautiful ✨💛✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 3, 2018 at 12:10am PST

#GoldenGirl ❄️👑👱🏼‍♀️💎❄️ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:58pm PST

Paris’ ring looks like a ring-pop, its huge! But, she IS Paris Hilton, so a of course she likes huge diamonds. Are you feeling it?