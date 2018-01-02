Major Key: DJ Khaled Named New Weight Watchers Social Media Ambassador

DJ Khaled Named Ambassador For Weight Watchers

All he does is win. DJ Khaled’s following in Oprah’s footsteps and joining Weight Watchers. The social media titan has officially signed on as a social media ambassador for the brand that’s already helped him lose 20 pounds.

According to a press release, Khaled will document his experience and progress on the new WW Freestyle program on his social channels – including Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook— speaking candidly about how the program has given him the freedom and flexibility to make healthier choices while keeping up with his busy lifestyle.

Khaled’s since released a statement saying that his son Asahd inspired him to get healthy.

“Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” said DJ Khaled. “To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come and to share my journey with you all.

The new WW Freestyle program is an expansion of their popular SmartPoints® system. Traditionally zero Points® foods are no longer just fruits and vegetables, they now include 200 foods like eggs, beans, chicken, corn, seafood and tofu.

Are you joining Weight Watchers in 2018 like Khaled???