Major Key: DJ Khaled Named New Weight Watchers Social Media Ambassador
All he does is win. DJ Khaled’s following in Oprah’s footsteps and joining Weight Watchers. The social media titan has officially signed on as a social media ambassador for the brand that’s already helped him lose 20 pounds.
According to a press release, Khaled will document his experience and progress on the new WW Freestyle program on his social channels – including Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook— speaking candidly about how the program has given him the freedom and flexibility to make healthier choices while keeping up with his busy lifestyle.
Khaled’s since released a statement saying that his son Asahd inspired him to get healthy.
“Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” said DJ Khaled. “To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come and to share my journey with you all.
The new WW Freestyle program is an expansion of their popular SmartPoints® system. Traditionally zero Points® foods are no longer just fruits and vegetables, they now include 200 foods like eggs, beans, chicken, corn, seafood and tofu.
PART 1. 🔑🔑 MAJOR KEY ALERT!!! 🔑🔑 In full 2018 🔑🔑 MAJOR KEY ALERT!!! 🔑🔑 In full 2018 mode…excited to be living this #WWFreestyle life with you. I already Got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Ride with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured what I love about this it’s a life style and I still can enjoy at the same time ride wit me though this journey ! I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU … I’m so focused let’s go!! @weightwatchers (People following the Weight Watchers plan can expect to lose 1-2 lbs./week.)
Are you joining Weight Watchers in 2018 like Khaled???