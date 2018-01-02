‘Nutella Queen’ Clap Back: Amara La Negra Has The Perfect Reaction To Those #LHHMIA Colorism Comments

Someone we actually like….

Amara La Negra Responds To Young Hollywood’s Colorism Comments

Chocolatey Dominican Amara La Negra made her #LHHMiami debut last night and stole hearts nationwide. As previously reported the afro-rocking Afro-Latina was seen being unceremoniously dissed by slime-ball “producer” Young Hollywood who told her she should be less Macy Gray and more Beyoncé while mockingly calling her “Nutella Queen.”

REALLY?

And while fans have been eviscerating the fraudulent fuccboi who made the comments, Amara’s classily clapping back.

“Thank you everyone for supporting me for supporting who I am and what I Stand for…! ✊🏾🇩🇴 I Will always Stand up for what I Believe & I Will always Stay True to Myself!” wrote the #LHHMiami star.

She also pettily politely asked fans what they thought about Hollywood laughing at his “Nutella Queen” comment–and he got DRAGGED.

Sit down hater!!!

