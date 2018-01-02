‘Nutella Queen’ Clap Back: Amara La Negra Has The Perfect Reaction To Those #LHHMIA Colorism Comments
Chocolatey Dominican Amara La Negra made her #LHHMiami debut last night and stole hearts nationwide. As previously reported the afro-rocking Afro-Latina was seen being unceremoniously dissed by slime-ball “producer” Young Hollywood who told her she should be less Macy Gray and more Beyoncé while mockingly calling her “Nutella Queen.”
REALLY?
And while fans have been eviscerating the fraudulent fuccboi who made the comments, Amara’s classily clapping back.
“Thank you everyone for supporting me for supporting who I am and what I Stand for…! ✊🏾🇩🇴 I Will always Stand up for what I Believe & I Will always Stay True to Myself!” wrote the #LHHMiami star.
Last night on love and hip-hop Miami premiere for Vh1! Dressed by the Amazing Fashion Designer @valentinoomar & Makeup by: @shelby.rose.artistry ( Did you see it?! What did you Think?! ) PS. thank you everyone for supporting me for supporting who I am and what I Stand for…! ✊🏾🇩🇴 I Will always Stand up for what I Believe & I Will always Stay True to Myself!
She also pettily politely asked fans what they thought about Hollywood laughing at his “Nutella Queen” comment–and he got DRAGGED.
Sit down hater!!!
More Amara La Negra on the flip.
@lovehiphopvh1 @theshaderoom’s Angelica Nwandu chats with @trickdaddydollars @trinarockstarr & @amaralanegraaln about the upcoming season of #LHHMIA LIVE at 6/5c on the official LHH Facebook page & @VH1 YouTube channel before the series premiere TONIGHT at 9/8c! ( Dressed By @touchdolls & Shoes by: @shoefeature )
