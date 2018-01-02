Buh-Bye Nasties: Salacious Vice Execs Suspended After Women Subordinates Claim They Tried To Gentrify Their Drawls

Vice Suspends President And CDO After Sexual Misconduct Claims

Earlier, The New York Times blew the socks off of white hipster twitter when they released a lengthy report into Vice’s history of sexual misconduct cases gone under the radar. Dozens of women employees there have claimed and corroborated claims that they’ve experienced some kind of unwanted sexual advance from a colleague and were silenced, courtesy of Vice’s “Boys Club Culture.” Allegation ranged from unwanted kisses, to groping a woman employees on a ferris wheels and to some even being fired for denying sexual advances. And allegedly, HR was in cahoots with all of it.

I worked at Vice 10 years ago and can confirm that it was an utterly toxic environment for women. Hey, at least I got a cocaine addiction out of the experience. https://t.co/Y86JElCcoX — Sue Smith (@suesmith666) December 23, 2017

Now, Vice Media’s president and chief digital officer have been placed on leave as the company investigates allegations of sexual misconduct against them according to NYT. Reportedly, Vice Media put its president, Andrew Creighton, and chief digital officer Mike Germano on leave as it investigates allegations against them, according to a company memo sent to employees Tuesday. The Times’s investigation, published on Dec. 23, found four settlements involving allegations of sexual harassment or defamation against Vice employees, including Mr. Creighton.

Back in 2016, Vice paid a former female employee a $135,000 settlement after she said she was fired when she rejected the president’s filthy sexual advances, The New York Times reported. The Vice memo says her claims were found to lack merit at the time after a review by law firm, but a special committee of its board is looking at the matter now. It will make a recommendation on what to do before a Jan. 11 board meeting.

Worked at Vice for a year. Never before have I seen such a dysfunctional workplace. Wonder what couldn’t make it into the story, tbh. — Thessaly La Force (@Thessaly) December 23, 2017

SMH, hopefully these two get the treatment they deserve after destroying so many writing careers of vulnerable women, but only time will tell.