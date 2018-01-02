Tamar Braxton Still Flies The Friendly Skies With Her Inseparable Infidel Vince Herbert [Video]

Image via David A. Walega/WireImage/Getty

Tamar Braxton And Vince Herbert Seen At LAX Together

Despite the bombshell Christmas day arrest and subsequent “whore”-impregnating revelation, Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert are more than capable of being around each other in close quarters. Airplane seat close.

As seen on this TMZ video, Tamar and Vince were seen leaving LAX together early this morning and although she did not comment, Vince seemed happy as a pig in slops. Showed his teeth like Mr. HotSpot and everything. Like that.

We don’t get it, but if they like it, we love it.