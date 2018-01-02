Bumping Into 2018: Mama Khloe Shows Off Her Festive NYE Gut Full Of Tristan Thompson
- By Bossip Staff
Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Baby Bump
Khloe K. stepping into the new year with zero coyness about her baby on the way. After months of keeping the poorly kept Kardashian secret under wraps, Khloe finally revealed her baby bump just a few days before Christmas.
As expected, Khlo’s been highlighting that bump ever since. She showed off a couple pics of her and her Baby Daddy to be kissing 2017 goodbye at a NYE bash on Sunday night.
And showed off her burgeoning belly in a semi-sheer number and full hair and makeup glam.
We’re sure that she’ll be milking this bump for however many months she has left. Meanwhile…Kylie, wya?
