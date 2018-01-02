Bumping Into 2018: Mama Khloe Shows Off Her Festive NYE Gut Full Of Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Baby Bump

Khloe K. stepping into the new year with zero coyness about her baby on the way. After months of keeping the poorly kept Kardashian secret under wraps, Khloe finally revealed her baby bump just a few days before Christmas.

As expected, Khlo’s been highlighting that bump ever since. She showed off a couple pics of her and her Baby Daddy to be kissing 2017 goodbye at a NYE bash on Sunday night.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

✨ Day 1 of 2018 ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

And showed off her burgeoning belly in a semi-sheer number and full hair and makeup glam.

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

We’re sure that she’ll be milking this bump for however many months she has left. Meanwhile…Kylie, wya?

Getty/GC Images/Instagram