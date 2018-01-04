M-M-MAGA Music: Justin Timberlake Is Officially White Again & Dropping Hot New Cracker Barrel Tunes Soon

Justin Timberlake’s Re-Whitening Sparks Twitter Chaos

Ah yes, another “soulful” mayo dollop of mediocrity who dabbled in Blackness, made zillions off the culture and skedaddled back to whiteness. Whew, works every time, especially if you’re Justin Timberlake who revealed his upcoming new “Man of the Woods” album along with Cracker Barrel-inspired visuals and a glorious MAGA glow that had Twitter in a TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious Twitter chatter over JT’s return to white on the flip.

