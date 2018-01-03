Exclusive: Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy Faced Drug Charge, Lawsuit Over Car Lease Amid Breakup

“Growing Up Hip Hop” Star Ends Engagement To Sutton Tennyson

Angela Simmons recently revealed that she’d split from her fiance and son’s father Sutton Tennyson.

In a heartbreaking New Year’s Eve post, Simmons declared that she was “walking away from what isn’t healthy” – and many fans assumed that meant breaking up with Tennyson, whom she hasn’t been seen with in months and whose ring she’d stopped wearing.

Simmons and Tennyson went public early in 2016, she announced their engagement in April 2016. Their son, Sutton, was born in Dec. 2016. However, the new mom didn’t explain why she left Tennyson, leaving some to wonder if infidelity was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

But BOSSIP can reveal another reason why Simmons may have ditched Tennyson: the 37-year-old was battling a felony drug trafficking charge right in the middle of courting her.

Police arrested Tennyson near the Los Angeles Airport in March 2015 and charged him with felony transportation and sale of marijuana, court records show. He fought the case until fairly recently when he made a deal with prosecutors and plead “no contest” to a misdemeanor weed trafficking charge, and was sentenced to 30 days community service and a suspended four-month jail sentence, according to the LA District Attorney’s Office.

Even though the case was closed, Tennyson is still fighting other legal battles. The Ford Motor Co. sued him in Sept. 2017 for breach of contract, alleging he stopped paying on his car lease. The company wants the balance due – about $3,200 – plus legal fees. Tennyson has yet to respond to the suit.

Meanwhile, Tennyson isn’t letting the grass grow under his feet. Records show he appears to have moved back to the East Coast, snapping up a four bedroom, 4,200 square foot McMansion for $431,000 over the summer in the Atlanta suburbs.