Coupled Up: Victor Cruz Is Playing For Karrueche’s “Team Lil Booty” On Cabo Vacay

Victor Cruz And Karrueche Vacay In Cabo

OoOh la la.

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz are starting off the year strong. The fresh couple were just rumored to be dating in December and now they are ringing in the new year slowly and intimately on a Mexican baecation. From Victor’s snap story, you can tell he’s having a good ole’ time with Karrueche’s lil cakes. He posted her up on IG story in her itty bitty bikini.

How cute.

Karrueche showed off he relaxing vacay to IG followers in, insinuating “ain’t no better” way to ring in the year.

Hello 2018 A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:55am PST

Ain’t no better A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:56pm PST

They haven’t snapped any photos together yet to make it “official”…Don’t they make a nice looking couple?