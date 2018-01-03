Petty Parenting? Jesse Williams’ Bitter Battle Over Custody Continues… Claims He Couldn’t See Kids This Christmas

Jesse Williams Wants Custody Agreement Modified

The holidays can be a tough time for families fractured by divorce and that definitely seems to be the case with Jesse Williams, who claims his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee made him miserable trying to get time with their kids on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

According to TMZ reports, Williams is asking that a judge modify his custody agreement with Drake-Lee, claiming she’s mad it hard for him to maintain a stable relationship with his 4-year-old, Sadie and 2-year-old, Maceo. Chief among his complaints is Drake-Lee’s refusal to follow an overnight agreement deal the former couple made in November, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Williams says his ex didn’t allow him time with the kids at Christmas OR New Year’s Day. He also says she only answers about one out of three times when he calls to FaceTime them and that when she does answer she only allows him a few minutes to talk. Jesse is asking the judge to enforce regularly scheduled visits and give him custody for two days during the week.

Anyone who has been through a split involving custody knows it can be a nightmare. But it really doesn’t HAVE to be. Prayers up that Aryn and Jesse ease up enough to be amicable for the kids’ sake!