One Womb, Fully Furnished: ‘Fixer Upper’s Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Pregnant With Their 5th Country Chic Shiplap Seed

HGTV’s Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Expecting Another Baby

Star’s of HGTV’s smash hit Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have made another baby following their decision in September to step away from their super popular home renovation show. Chip posted the photo on Tuesday of him playfully comparing his belly to pregnant 39-year-old Joanna’s with the caption, “Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT).”

The duo announced they were calling it quits on their popular HGTV show a few months back after 5 very successful seasons. In that announcement, they said, “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with.”

It seems like another baby on the way could definitely have something to do with that decision, but that’s not confirmed. The pair also has a million other businesses like their home line at Target that also could have gotten in the way of their time-consuming TV show.

Chip and Joanna already have 4 kids between the ages of 7 and 12–congrats to the growing fam!