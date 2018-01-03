Excuse YOU? Ex-Teacher Justifies Calling Dollar Store Employee “Black Slave, Black Wh*re” In Viral Video

Woman Goes Berserk On Black Employee In Dollar Tree

One woman in Lawrenceville, GA lost her damn mind because an employee reportedly asked her to hand her an item she was returning. The woman went on a rant that was recorded, calling the woman a Black slave, a Black wh*re, and saying “that’s why jesus wasn’t Black.”

Umm, okay bish. This video is intense with the language, trigger warning.

This lady insists that she’s “not racist” because she’s educated, she insists that the employee started with the racial slurs first, threatening to physically harm her. She also stated that she’s taught all type of children in high school, still upset over the argument.

