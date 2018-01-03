Shook Ones: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Ban All Jux-Enticing Jewelry From New Home

Image via Photographer Group/Splash News

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Ban Jewelry From New Home

You KNOW s#!t is bad when filthy rich people who can afford the best security money can buy STILL don’t want to keep valuables in their house.

Such is the case with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. According to TMZ the Kardashian kouple have decided to ban all shiny baubles, diamonds, gold, platinum and everything in between from their brand new Hidden Hills home.

It is said that all of the K’s precious trinkets are being stored in a secret and well-secured location.

Seems pretty obvious that in addition to the rash of celebrity homes that have been burglarized in L.A. over the past 2 years, Kim is still pretty fearful of being robbed again like she was in Paris.

Not to mention the new baby who will be coming home soon “safety first” has gotta be the protocol.