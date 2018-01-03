Cassie Claims The Crown: Proud Puff Daddy Puts His Doll-Faced Bae On Display

By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) leave the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

(James Devaney/GC Images,)

Diddy Proudly Boasts About His “Baby” Cassie Looking Good At New Year’s Party

If you thought we were going to miss an opportunity to point out Puff loving up on Cassie, well we thought we told you that we won’t stop! For years Cassie was castigated in the comments section for her “concubine” status, but these days Diddy proudly boasts about his baby. He’s definitely come a long way baby.

Look how my baby brought in the new year!!! @cassie #CirocTheNewYear #RevoltNYE

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Can you really blame him? Cassie definitely won NYE in her Versace ball gown skirt and black lace bustier. That waist is SNATCHED too!

New Years 2018

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

We posted a gang of pics from the party but Cassie hadn’t posted yet at that point.

Hit the flip for more from her feed.


I will spend the rest of my life living my best life 🤪

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Looks like she got some fun in the sun in too while they were in Miami.


😍 this. Thank you @armandmehidri

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Dope illustration.


🤷🏽‍♀️ for you just cuz

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Thanks for the bonus LEWKS


Vibes 📸: @dunnie

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Cassie also posted some photos from the weekend leading up to the big event, which included Justin’s birthday

Happy Birthday @princejdc!! Love you!! ❤️

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Do you think Diddy and Cassie will ever say “I Do”?

