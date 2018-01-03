Cassie Claims The Crown: Proud Puff Daddy Puts His Doll-Faced Bae On Display

Diddy Proudly Boasts About His “Baby” Cassie Looking Good At New Year’s Party

If you thought we were going to miss an opportunity to point out Puff loving up on Cassie, well we thought we told you that we won’t stop! For years Cassie was castigated in the comments section for her “concubine” status, but these days Diddy proudly boasts about his baby. He’s definitely come a long way baby.

Can you really blame him? Cassie definitely won NYE in her Versace ball gown skirt and black lace bustier. That waist is SNATCHED too!

New Years 2018 A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:48am PST

We posted a gang of pics from the party but Cassie hadn’t posted yet at that point.

Hit the flip for more from her feed.