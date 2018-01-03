Cassie Claims The Crown: Proud Puff Daddy Puts His Doll-Faced Bae On Display
Diddy Proudly Boasts About His “Baby” Cassie Looking Good At New Year’s Party
If you thought we were going to miss an opportunity to point out Puff loving up on Cassie, well we thought we told you that we won’t stop! For years Cassie was castigated in the comments section for her “concubine” status, but these days Diddy proudly boasts about his baby. He’s definitely come a long way baby.
Can you really blame him? Cassie definitely won NYE in her Versace ball gown skirt and black lace bustier. That waist is SNATCHED too!
We posted a gang of pics from the party but Cassie hadn’t posted yet at that point.
Hit the flip for more from her feed.
Looks like she got some fun in the sun in too while they were in Miami.
Dope illustration.
Thanks for the bonus LEWKS
Cassie also posted some photos from the weekend leading up to the big event, which included Justin’s birthday
Do you think Diddy and Cassie will ever say “I Do”?