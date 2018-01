Image via Getty/Paras Griffin/Erika Goldring

Bruno Mars Adds Cardi B To The Remix Of “Finesse”

Both Bruno Mars and Cardi B had pretty amazing 2017s. The two chart-toppers are coming together at midnight tonight to bring us the remix to “Finesse”.

According to Billboard, Cardi has already set a record for a new artist…

😍😍😍💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾Amazing !! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jan 2, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

Do you think this new Bruno joint can become number four?