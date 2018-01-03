HAAAN: French Montana Confirms He’s Pounding Evelyn Lozada’s Culo Cakes Into Sazón?
Coupled Up: Evelyn Lozado And French Montana?
BBW’s Evelyn and French Montana made their first public appearance together after they were rumored to be smashing. Evelyn teased in a selfie posted yesterday, dressed in a bodysuit. Her caption read #haaaaaaan, one of French’s adlibs turned catch phrases.
Could she be confirming their couple-dom? Just last year, Ev separated from ex-fiance Carl Crawford over infidelity issues.
French went a step further, actually showing folks that he rang in the year with Evelyn.
NEW YEAR VIBES With dope people !! #2018
What do YOU think of these two as a couple?