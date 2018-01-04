Poveration In The Headazzery: Bummy Kendu Claims Mary J. Stressed Him To The Hospital, Needs Rent Money

Kendu Isaacs Demands Rent Money From Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige’s estranged ex Kendu Isaacs is still trying his damndest to run her pockets for rent money, despite already receiving a whopping $30,000 a month in spousal support from her.

According to court docs acquired by The Blast, Kendu claims that the back and forth court battle with Mary has stressed him so badly that he’s suffered physical maladies so bad that they’ve put him in the hospital:

“[Isaacs] has experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

As a result, he says he’s no good for work and needs MORE of Mary’s cash to pay the rent. He says that since he’s “unemployable,” paying his rent has become “impossible.” Without more money, he says he’ll become “destitute.”

Mind you, Kendu has repeatedly been angling to level up his monthly spousal support payments from Mary from $30k to $65k over the last few months. Now, his story is that he needs the money so desperately that he’d basically become a street beggar if forced to keep living on the mere $30,000 a month she’s already giving him. Seriously.

SMH. Hasn’t this man done enough to Mary and her bank account without pulling these stunts??

WENN/Getty