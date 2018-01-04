Poor Thang: BGC Beggar Danni Victor Launches $6K GoFundMe—But Why’s Her Twin Sister Slamming Her?

Call Oxygen…

Danni Victor Starts GoFundMe

Remember when we told you about Danni Victor of “Bad Girls Club” who’s down to just $10 in the bank and $5,000 behind on bills?

Guys, rent is due in 1 day and I have $10 to my name, haven't worked in 5 months, can't land a TV gig, haven't been on a date date in over a year, I've been sick since Christmas Eve, like I need 2018 to come through and bless my whole life because I can't — IG: xxodanielle (@IAmDanniV) December 31, 2017

Guys, rent is due in 1 day and I have $10 to my name, haven't worked in 5 months, can't land a TV gig, haven't been on a date date in over a year, I've been sick since Christmas Eve, like I need 2018 to come through and bless my whole life because I can't — IG: xxodanielle (@IAmDanniV) December 31, 2017

Well, the moneyless mendicant is continuing to ask fans for funds and this time she’s launched a GoFundMe page to do it. According to Danni, she’s far from lazy and has sent out her resume several times.

She now needs a meager $6K to get back on her feet and she’s hoping people will find it in their hearts to help. So far she’s raised $90.

“I moved to LA 6 months ago after getting my heart broken, being harrassed at my job, and losing my grandmother,” writes Danni. “I lost everything in the process including all my money. For those who think I am being lazy and I havent been able to find work, that is false. I have gone to multiple interviews, sent my resume a thousand times, and nothing has worked out in my favor.”

Unfortunately for Danni, people are still BIG mad that she’s publicly begging for money including her own twin sister Gabi Victor.

“My sister needs to stop being this negative ball of dog s*** in 2018 and things will turn around,” wrote Gabi on Twitter.

My sister needs to stop being this negative ball of dog shit in 2018 and things will turn around. You speak your reality into exsistence. She speaks negative bullshit 96% of the time. It’s infuriating 😡 — IG: Gabriellannaa (@IamGabiVictor) January 2, 2018

IT BE YA OWN SISTER.

What do YOU think about Danni Victor still begging for money???

More on the flip.