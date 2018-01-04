Congratulations: Fox Renews “The Real” For Two More Seasons

The Real Gets Picked Up For Two More Seasons

Tamera, Adrienne, Loni and Jeannie have a good reason to celebrate. The cast of The Real just got word that they’ll be happily employed until 2020, with the showed being renewed for two more seasons. According to deadline, The Daytime Emmy-nominated series not only did well in viewership but they had more than 12 million social actions last season and on is on pace to eclipse that number midway through this season.

In addition, The Real has the youngest average age of all talk shows in syndication, at 51. Tamera expressed her joy in a post about the news. “God is good.”

Jeannie also thanked fans for the overwhelming support.

Meanwhile, Loni is just trying to get that first pay period pay check….

Post holidays… A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on Jan 3, 2018 at 10:00pm PST

Congratulations to these ladies!