Donald Is That You? “Witness” Claims Mueller Grand Jury Looks Like They Were Recruited At “Black Lives Matter Rally”

“Witness” Spreads Racist Propaganda About Mueller’s Russia Probe Grand Jury

We’re pretty sure this is about THE MOST RACIST PROPAGANDA we’ve EVER read in a tabloid, BUT Page Six is reporting that the grand jury responsible for handing down indictments for special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia meddling in American affairs is completely absent members of Trump’s base.

“The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally,” my source said. “Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley [Calif.]” Of the 20 jurors, 11 are African-Americans and two were wearing “peace T-shirts,” the witness said. “There was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor.” Mueller was not present. My source said, “That room isn’t a room where POTUS gets a fair shake.”

Hey Richard Johnson… Your source is a POS. And while we’re glad you let him USE you so the public can bear witness to this thinly veiled STRATEGIC move to poison Trump’s base into believing their leader is some kind of VICTIM, we want you to know that the rest of the country ain’t that dumb.

Matter fact it took no time at all for Twitter to connect the dots and start theorizing that Johnson’s source is Chief Cheeto himself

5. The person who the anonymous source leaked to, the NY Post's Richard Johnson, is a personal friend of Trump. He was a judge for Trump when Trump ran the Miss America pageant https://t.co/R9rFpXugk8 pic.twitter.com/th60OhxJet — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 3, 2018

What do you think? Does Trump want us to think the grand jury isn’t being fair? Is this definitely a Cheetoh Chess move?