RIP: Keorapetse Kgositsile, Famed Poet And Father To Earl Sweatshirt, Has Passed Away

Earl Sweatshirt’s Father Has Passed Away At Age 79

Early Wednesday morning, Earl Sweatshirt’s father and illustrious poet Keorapetse Kgositsile passed away, according to SABC News. He was 79 years old.

A poet laureate, Kgositsile was an active member of the African National Congress liberation movement and was once urged by party leadership to flee the country in exile. Kgositsile then moved to the U.S., where he earned his MFA in poetry at Columbia University and published his first poetry collection in 1969.

Though Kgositsile’s relationship with his son was a complicated one with him not being around for much of his childhood, the proud father still spoke very highly of his son–who clearly took after his father’s clever wordplay. Keorapetse has a poem here titled Random Notes To My Son that depict his love for him.

Condolences go out to Earl Sweatshirt and his whole family.