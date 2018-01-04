Shondaland Spectacular: A ‘Scandal’/’How to Get Away With Murder’ Crossover Episode Is Coming Very Soon

Viola Davis And Kerry Washington Are Teaming Up For A Crossover

Two of TV’s most popular characters are about to join forces for an insane joint episode; Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating are going to save the world together. ABC announced on Wednesday that a Scandal/How to Get Away With Murder crossover episode will be staged this season.

The respective stars Kerry Washington and Viola Davis broke the news with Instagram photos from each other’s set, while show creators Shonda Rhimes and Pete Nowalk confirmed the teases with a photo of the actual episode’s script.

Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you? https://t.co/JFdiCTmbFs pic.twitter.com/OcLdXtS9Nz — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 3, 2018

There’s no word yet on when the crossover will actually air, but hopefully the photos posted by al yesterday were actually taken a while ago so fans don’t have to wait too long. Both Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder return January 18–we can expect this highly anticipated episode crossover sometime this season.