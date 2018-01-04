People Ain’t Isht: Pervy Professor Hacks Up Whole Family After Caught Caressing His Candle On The Clock

Image via Getty

School Teacher In Ireland Murders Family After Caught Masturbating At Work

This is a disturbing intersection of perverted teachers and diabolical murderers…

According to NYPost, a teacher named Alan Hawe was caught masturbating at his school in Ireland. Upon being dismissed from his post and being shamed publicly, Hawe took his bare hands along with a knife and a hatchet and slaughtered his entire family before taking his own life.

Hawe killed his wife, Clodagh, 39, and their children Liam, 14, Niall, 11, and Ryan, 6.

According to The Sun, Hawe was a well-respected member of his community and was devastated by the loss of his fake azz reputation.

Clodagh’s sister Jacqueline Connolly and mum Mary Coll said in a statement: “We are aware that he was concerned at his imminent fall from that position and the breakdown of his marriage.”

Make some room in the VIP in Hell, got a new member comin’ through…