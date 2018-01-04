Khloé Kardashian Has A Boy Name For Her Tummy Full Of Tristan Thompson… But She Still Won’t Confirm If Kylie’s Carrying La Flame’s Fetus

Khloe Kardashian Talks In Detail About Her Pregnancy But Won’t Say If Kylie Is Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian went on “The Ellen Show,” presumably to discuss her new season of “Revenge Body” but she spent the majority of her time discussing her pregnancy, including how she’s not really eating any extra. She says that she and Tristan haven’t found out the sex of the child yet. Watch the first part of the interview below:

Now the part of the interview that has been getting the most attention is that Khloé reveals she and Tristan plan to name their baby Tristan Jr. if it’s a boy, but they haven’t picked a girl name. This will be Tristan’s second son but we’re guessing Jordan wasn’t really feeling like naming her son Jr. considering he left her while she was knocked up to take up with Tristan. To her credit, Khloe says Tristan is a good Dad to Prince and has been very supportive of her during pregnancy. The interview gets hilarious though when Ellen asks if Kylie has been having cravings.

Watch below:

Kudos to her for staying strong, but at this point, we don’t have to see Khloe’s eyes or hear her denials to know what time it is.

