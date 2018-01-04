Kan’t Trust These Hoes: Caitlyn Jenner Kept Gender Reassignment Secret From Kardashians Because They “Leak To The Press”

Image via Splash

Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t Trust Kardashians With Gender Reassignment News

Caitlyn Jenner might be a lot of things, but when it comes to her estranged family, she ain’t dumb.

According to PEOPLE, Caitlyn recently sat for an interview with fish-and-chip prick Piers Morgan she gave all of the Kardashian/Jenners a copy of her memoir, Secrets Of My Life, prior to its publication. However, she left out a few keys pages toward the end.

The parts about her gender reassignment surgery. Why? Oh, you know why…

“I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, okay?” Caitlyn told host Piers Morgan. “And there was no reason for them to know about it.”

She goes on…

Asked whether she didn’t trust the Kardashians, Caitlyn admitted: “Of course not — of course I didn’t trust them.”

Can’t even blame her. Because Lord knows…