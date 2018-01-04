Hate It Or Love It? Kanye West And Solange Featured In Artsy Helmut Lang Photo Project
Hate It Or Love It? Helmut Lang Uses Kanye And Solange To Model Photo Project
Kanye West and Solange have added a modeling project to their titles, kinda. The two super stars posed for Exactitudes and Helmut Lang. Exactitudes is an ongoing photo project established in 1994 and they’ve collabed with Helmut Lang to display their clothing. Lang describes Yeezy and Solo as “collectors” of the brand. Here is an example the kind of photography Exactitudes does.
Established in 1994, Exactitudes® is an ongoing photographic project by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek focused on documenting underground subcultures and global communities. To celebrate Helmut Lang Re-Edition, @isabellaburley invited Exactitudes® to capture cross-generational Helmut Lang collectors and fans wearing Volumes 1 and 2, marking their first collaboration with a brand.
Here is their photo set, featuring Kanye and Solange.
HELMUT LANG FANS seen by EXACTITUDES® New York, 2018 Established in 1994, Exactitudes® is an ongoing photographic project by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek focused on documenting underground subcultures and global communities. To celebrate Helmut Lang Re-Edition, @isabellaburley invited Exactitudes® to capture cross-generational Helmut Lang collectors and fans wearing Volumes 1 and 2, marking their first collaboration with a brand. WWW.HELMUTLANG.COM PHOTOGRAPHY Ari Versluis & Ellie Uyttenbroek – Exactitudes® EDITOR-IN-RESIDENCE Isabella Burley CREATIVE ADVISOR Ava Nirui CASTING Danielle Emerson PRODUCTION Mary Turpin
Solange is a HELMUT LANG FAN seen by EXACTITUDES® "I’ve been a Helmut fan since high school. It was a red drape dress during an era of super body conscious fits. I’ve really appreciated the evolution of Helmut Lang under Shayne's direction and feel it really captures the tenor of the legacy in a really energized way." Artist Solange wears the Tom Of England T-Shirt from Re-Edition Volume 1 and Helmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver shorts.