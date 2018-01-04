Hate It Or Love It? Kanye West And Solange Featured In Artsy Helmut Lang Photo Project

Hate It Or Love It? Helmut Lang Uses Kanye And Solange To Model Photo Project

Kanye West and Solange have added a modeling project to their titles, kinda. The two super stars posed for Exactitudes and Helmut Lang. Exactitudes is an ongoing photo project established in 1994 and they’ve collabed with Helmut Lang to display their clothing. Lang describes Yeezy and Solo as “collectors” of the brand. Here is an example the kind of photography Exactitudes does.

Chillers by Exactitudes® Rotterdam, 1999 A post shared by HELMUT LANG (@helmutlang) on Jan 3, 2018 at 6:54am PST

Established in 1994, Exactitudes® is an ongoing photographic project by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek focused on documenting underground subcultures and global communities. To celebrate Helmut Lang Re-Edition, @isabellaburley invited Exactitudes® to capture cross-generational Helmut Lang collectors and fans wearing Volumes 1 and 2, marking their first collaboration with a brand.

Here is their photo set, featuring Kanye and Solange.