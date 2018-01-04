Throwback Thirst-ay: Brolic Baller Brand’s LaVar Ball Had Zad Bod Before Dad Bod

- By Bossip Staff
Shirtless LaVar Ball Pic Sends Internet Into Frenzy

Today, a photo emerged online of a young and muscle-bound LaVar Ball.

LaVall Ball was kinda cute back in the day🤷🏽

We’re not sure exactly how old he was in this photo, but he was in college at the time. Probably safe to say that 50-year-old LaVar wouldn’t mind having this part of his life back.

Reactions to this photo have been…interesting.

A picture of Jesus Christ in his prime #GOAT #JesusChrist #LavarBall #BBB

