Throwback Thirst-ay: Brolic Baller Brand’s LaVar Ball Had Zad Bod Before Dad Bod
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7
❯
❮
Image via Splash
Shirtless LaVar Ball Pic Sends Internet Into Frenzy
Today, a photo emerged online of a young and muscle-bound LaVar Ball.
We’re not sure exactly how old he was in this photo, but he was in college at the time. Probably safe to say that 50-year-old LaVar wouldn’t mind having this part of his life back.
Reactions to this photo have been…interesting.
Flip it over to have a look-see.