He Got Game? Swirl Super-Sleuths Think THIS Is Kyrie Irving Shooting His Shot At Aly Raisman

Kyrie Irving’s Jersey Gift To Aly Raisman Sparks Rumors

Last night the Boston Celtics handily defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-88. Kyrie Irving only scored 11 points. Let Twitter tell it, he might have been distracted by a certain gold medal Becky who was sitting court side.

After the game this video of Kyrie taking his jersey off his back and giving it Aly Raisman appeared on the Olympian’s Instagram story

Not sure if the guy standing next to Aly is her boyfriend, but he might wanna make sure Aly is drippin' in finesse if he wants to keep her.

Anyway, it didn’t take long for Twitter to start Twittering.

