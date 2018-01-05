Yet ANOTHER Video Of Offset Allegedly Smashing Non-Cardi B Cakes To Smithereens Has Twitter In An Uproar

Offset Sex Tape Leaks

Damn, damn, damn, Offset. We were for real rooting for you, dude. But now we are having some serious doubts that you’re going to walk that aisle with your queen. After a cheating scandal or two that seemed to get cleared up, there’s now a new sex tape that’s hit the web. We don’t know when the alleged romp happened but there’s definitely a December date at the top. That COULD be from when the video was seen not filmed. Offset better hope for his relationship’s sake that’s the case.

If not, it’s over, fam. We’re sorry. Cardi doesn’t deserve this. We’ll wait to see her response but for now peep ALL the spiciest tweets about the big ol’ mess.