Delivert: A Gallery Of White Celebrities Who Re-Found Their Whiteness

Celebrities Who Became White Again Culture Vultures. They’re all around. Their jobs have always been to steal black culture and milk it for as much as they can before retreating back to their comfy cozy whiteness. It’s the way of the world. Well, it’s time to call these posers out. These white celebrities were happily faux-black until they wanted to switch it up. Let’s see who they are and add anyone we forgot…

Miley Cyrus – She was an unofficial member of the caucasian Twerk Team then she found her whiteness and want on an apology tour.

Yelawolf – He was an actual dope rapper then he went full Confederate flag, country music and alt-right rallies.

Justin Bieber – He was out there lean-sipping with Lil Twist then he cleaned up, whitened up and started insulting hispanics instead.

Justin Timberlake – He went from being a pseudo-black R&B singer to making Golden Corral jams

Mark Wahlberg – Remember Marky Mark? He dead and MAWK WAHLBERG, American hero has taken his place.

Riff Raff – The former wannabe rapper with golds is now a bodybuilding white man.

Iggy Azalea – Being a culture vulture didn’t work for her so now she’s white again and a victim of who knows what.



Nick Carter – He made that happy jolly white change

Pink – Remember when people thought that Pink was mixed or something? We do, too.

Katy Perry – She had her culture vulture run and was out here looking like an idiot with the Migos then switched back after growing out her baby momma cut. Robin Thicke – He cheated, got caught and went white.