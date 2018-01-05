Love At First DM: Angela Simmons Is Single Again & Hopefully Ready To Mingle With Yo Gotti
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10
❯
❮
Angela Simmons’ Singledom Reignites Yo Gotti Support
We love love and genuinely hope romantical Trap Gawd Yo Gotti FINALLY pulls Angela Simmons–the love of his life–who recently revealed her split from baby daddy/fiancé Sutton Tennyson and sparked a fresh wave of Gotti support across Twitter.
Peep the Twitter chatter over Yo Gotti maybe finally pulling Angela Simmons on the flip.