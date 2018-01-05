Love At First DM: Angela Simmons Is Single Again & Hopefully Ready To Mingle With Yo Gotti

Yo Gotti about to make it go dooown in Angela Simmons DM's pic.twitter.com/TMagooq4R0 — All Def Digital (@AllDefDigital) January 2, 2018

Angela Simmons’ Singledom Reignites Yo Gotti Support

We love love and genuinely hope romantical Trap Gawd Yo Gotti FINALLY pulls Angela Simmons–the love of his life–who recently revealed her split from baby daddy/fiancé Sutton Tennyson and sparked a fresh wave of Gotti support across Twitter.

Yo Gotti after hearing about Angela Simmons engagement cancel pic.twitter.com/8EZpVNuXBd — King Rich (@King_KeriRich) January 2, 2018

