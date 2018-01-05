Say It Ain’t So: ABC Pulls The Plug On ‘The Mayor’ After Only 9 Episodes

ABC’s The Mayor Gets Cancelled After 1 Season

ABC has canceled one of their newest comedies, The Mayor, after only nine episodes.

The series was expected to return from a midseason hiatus on Jan. 9; but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the network decided to pull the series from its Tuesday night time slot, later replacing it with reruns of Modern Family. Despite ordering three additional backup scripts in December, ABC has no plans to air the remaining four episodes that remain of season one.

Of course it’s sad news for fans of the uplifting series, but this might not be the end of The Mayor. THR reported that the show’s producers are planning to shop the series elsewhere in the coming weeks. There’s still hope!