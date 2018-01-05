What Divorce? Dr. Jackie Reportedly Reconciles With Her Dirty Doggin’ Hubby

Dirty dog diaries…

“Married To Medicine’s” Dr. Jackie Reportedly Reconciles With Her Husband

Well, this is unexpected. After telling the world that she filed for divorce just THREE DAYS after her husband was caught with another woman, Dr.Jackie of “Married To Medicine” fame might have had a change of heart.

AllAboutTheTea is confirming that Dr. Jackie and Curtis Barry are on the mend despite him being publicly caught with a mistress. The site reports that Dr. Jackie’s divorce filing was only a “legal maneuver to protect her finances.” Furthermore, Curtis reportedly moved back in with Dr. Jackie in August and they’ve been secretly reconciling since.

“After much reflection and couple’s therapy Dr. Jackie realizes that she’s not ready to walk away from a man that loves her,” a source tells the site. “Curtis moved back home.”

BOSSIP can also confirm that we recently spotted Dr.Jackie and Curtis together in December at the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Gala.

Back in November Dr. Jackie told People Magazine that she’s working on forgiveness and likened unforgiveness to “poison.”

“If you asked me to describe Dr. Jackie in season 5, I think my line would be, ‘Dr. Jackie gets to decide on the courage to forgive vs. the freedom not to.’ That’s kind of where I live in season 5,” she says. “The forgiveness part of infidelity is a spiritual journey and it does not always happen overnight,” she continues. “I’m certainly at a place where I can forgive most, if not everybody. But how can infidelity-damaged relationships survive?” “Who says I’ve forgiven him? It’s such a rollercoaster effect. And deciding to stay or not to stay changes from day to day.[…] I think unforgiveness is poison to me and not to the person. It takes a lot of work … and sometimes it doesn’t work.”

Well if you like it Dr. Jackie….

What do YOU think about Dr. Jackie reportedly reconciling with her cheating husband???