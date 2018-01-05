F**k The Police: Brooklyn Woman Arrested For Curving Creepy Cop-A-Feel Cop

Image via Getty

Brooklyn Motorist Sues City And Sexually Harassing Cop For $2 Million

A Brooklyn resident, Jasmine Campbell, is suing the city as well as Officer Javier Munoz for $2 million after being arrested when she refused to show him her breasts according to NYPost.

“He kept looking down at my chest. He asked me, ‘Do you have anything underneath your shirt?’ I said, ‘No,’” Campbell told The Post on Thursday. “I felt embarrassed. He leaned in further and asked, ‘Do you want to show me something?’ He said that with a smirk on his face.” “Now, all this sexual harassment is big news — but I have been telling the same story since 2014. This is not something new to me,” she added.

Nope. Nothing new at all. NYPD sexually harassing women. Black women being ignored. It’s all old hat.

On February 26, 2014, Campbell was pulled over by Munoz and arrested on false charges. Despite denying Munoz a look at her self-admitted 36DD breasts, the sex-starved officer STILL asked her for a hug before arresting her.

Campbell was released without bail and had all charges dismissed, but Munoz insists that he had probable cause.

To add insult to injury, the city offered to settle the lawsuit for a paltry $2,500.

F**k the police.