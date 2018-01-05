‘The Daily Show’ Is Perfectly Trolling Trump’s Fake “Corrupt Media Awards” With A Full-Page Newspaper Ad

‘The Daily Show’ Ran A Genius Ad In The New York Times

The number one thing on y’alls President’s docket every single morning is to call out the “fake news” and the different places in the media Trump deems as being fake…or just any media outlet that says negative comments about him. The Cheeto-In-Chief took this whole fake news thing just a few steps further a few days back by declaring that he will be announcing “The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards Of The Year” this coming Monday.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Of course, this fake award show seems ridiculous–especially for the President of the United States–but you’re sorely mistaken if you think any of these outlets are at all upset about the prospect of being on the list. Trevor Noah and The Daily Show perfectly trolled Trumpito with a full-page newspaper ad in the New York Times on Friday Morning, with a For Your Consideration” placement for the POTUS’ fake awards show.

The pleasures of reading the print New York Times come in many forms. pic.twitter.com/B7tbKWAqiW — Pamela Paul (@PamelaPaulNYT) January 5, 2018

Though The Daily Show‘s placement in the New York Times showed some extra commitment, Trevor Noah isn’t the only show campaigning to be on Trump’s list. Stephen Colbert and Samantha Bee both published ads for their chance to win a “Dishontest & Corrupt Media Award.”

So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 4, 2018

With some of our favorite shows treating Trump’s fake award show like an honor, we’re winning before it even begins–if Donald actually goes through with presenting these awards. When it comes to trolling Trump, it’s no surprise that the people he deems as “fake news” do it the best.