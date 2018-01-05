You Don’t Say! Man Accused Of Attempt Amtrak Terror Attack Is A Tiki Torch White

FBI Reveals Amtrak Train Attmepted Hijacker Is A White Supremacist

Taylor Michael Wilson, a 26-year-old white male attempted to commit a terror attack on an Amtrak train in rural Nebraska last October also attended the doomed Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August on the white supremacist side, according to a court document. Surprise!

The angry White man had forcibly stopped an Amtrak train in Nebraska in October in an attempt to hijack it. According to STLtoday, he broke into a secured area on an Amtrak train and triggered the emergency breaks, bringing the train to a stop in a rural area about 200 miles southwest of Omaha. The train, which had about 175 people aboard, was en route from Sacramento, Calif., to Missouri. Federal court documents unsealed Wednesday detailed the charge and other allegations, including that Wilson pointed a gun at a black woman driving in St. Charles in 2016 and vandalized St. Louis restaurants with “Whites Only” signs in September.

Wilson, apparently, is an “alt-right Neo Nazi” who stockpiled weapons in his home, wrote that he wanted to “kill black people” during recent protests in St. Louis, and may have been behind two alleged hate crimes in the area, the FBI says.

Remember when Trump called this tiki torch Whites “good people”???