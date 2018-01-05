Nas & Nicki’s Daddy-Daughter Somethingship Swerved Into Splitsville & Sparked Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Nas & Nicki’s Un-Shocking Split Sparks Hysteria
In the least shocking news of 2018, Nas & Nicki (reportedly) ended their bizarro daddy-daughter somethingship after 7 months of doing whatever they were doing (and no one caring) without ever officially confirming anything. Yea, it kinda didn’t make any sense (AT ALL) and Twitter ran wild.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Nas & Nicki’s split on the flip.