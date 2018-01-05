Nas & Nicki’s Daddy-Daughter Somethingship Swerved Into Splitsville & Sparked Chaos

So Nas was really dating Nicki , huh ? So that wasn’t a joke ? pic.twitter.com/6L8KGgtE6q — Imani (@FayFay_M) January 5, 2018

Nas & Nicki’s Un-Shocking Split Sparks Hysteria

In the least shocking news of 2018, Nas & Nicki (reportedly) ended their bizarro daddy-daughter somethingship after 7 months of doing whatever they were doing (and no one caring) without ever officially confirming anything. Yea, it kinda didn’t make any sense (AT ALL) and Twitter ran wild.

2018 is the year Nicki and Safaree gets back together ❤💕💕💕😍😘💯 pic.twitter.com/SgvytSaNuN — Samara (@QueenVillain1) January 5, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Nas & Nicki’s split on the flip.