Months After Supremacists Stormed Charlottesville, City Elects First Black Woman Mayor

- By Bossip Staff
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 27: Residents arrive for a 'community recovery' town hall meeting conducted by the Department of Justice's Community Relations Service at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School August 27, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The meeting follows an August 21 city council meeting that was overtaken by angry residents who screamed and cursed at councilors over the city's response to the "Unite the Right" white supremacist rally. That August 12 rally devolved into street violence and left one counter-protester dead and two state trooper killed in a helicopter crash.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Nikuyah Walker Elected As First Black Woman Mayor Of Charlottesville, VA

This is huge! Last August, a Unite The Right rally turned Charlottesville, VA into a symbol of racial division in America. Six months later the city is rejecting that association with the Charlottesville City Council voting 4-1 Tuesday to approve Nikuyah Walker to serve as mayor.

In November Walker was the first independent to serve on the City Council since 1948, according to The Daily Progress.

Walker will now preside over City Council meetings alongside newly elected Vice Mayor Heather Hill.

Outgoing Mayor Mike Signer will remain on the City Council, according to The Associated Press.

Great news right? The city will be lead by women. Charlottesville is a college town, so the job is considered a part-time one and Walker’s primary responsibility will be presiding over council meetings.

