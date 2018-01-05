Months After Supremacists Stormed Charlottesville, City Elects First Black Woman Mayor

Nikuyah Walker Elected As First Black Woman Mayor Of Charlottesville, VA

This is huge! Last August, a Unite The Right rally turned Charlottesville, VA into a symbol of racial division in America. Six months later the city is rejecting that association with the Charlottesville City Council voting 4-1 Tuesday to approve Nikuyah Walker to serve as mayor.

We made history last night and then we got to work. #MayorNikuyahWalker #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/CJIpoPKFMz — Mayor Nikuyah Walker (@NikuyahWalkerCC) January 3, 2018

In November Walker was the first independent to serve on the City Council since 1948, according to The Daily Progress.

Walker will now preside over City Council meetings alongside newly elected Vice Mayor Heather Hill.

Outgoing Mayor Mike Signer will remain on the City Council, according to The Associated Press.

Great news right? The city will be lead by women. Charlottesville is a college town, so the job is considered a part-time one and Walker’s primary responsibility will be presiding over council meetings.

Nikuyah Walker is Charlottesville’s first black women mayor. She was elected just months after the deadly white supremacist rally in the city. pic.twitter.com/ToaCxz7UU5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 4, 2018

Please meet the new Mayor of Charlottesville!!! I’ve met Nikuyah. She’s a world class leader. Brilliant, kind, courageous, and woke. The city is in good hands! https://t.co/ZwK8fRbdbD — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) January 4, 2018