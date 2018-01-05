Guess Who: NeNe Leakes Says TWO #RHOA Cast Members Should Have Their Peaches Pulled

Call Andy…

NeNe Leakes Says Two People Should Be Fired From #RHOA

Now that’s so nasty and so rude. After already saying that “Freak and Fraud” a.k.a. Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks should be booted off RHOA, NeNe Leakes is once again offering her opinion on casting.

As previously reported Porsha was BIG mad after NeNe hinted to Andy Cohen that she and her “Frack” Phaedra should be kicked off the show amid those Kandi Burruss dungeon druggin’ rumors.

Now NeNe’s speaking out to TooFab and offering Bravo some advice; consider kicking off two people who aren’t that “exciting.”

“If I had it my way, I would get rid of two girls,” said NeNe. “In my opinion, yes — the cast should be changed up a bit. If I had it my way, I would get rid of two girls and bring in two new ones for excitement. You know, after a while with some of the girls, they just don’t have anything going on exciting enough to be a main cast member.”

She also added that she won’t reveal who she thinks needs a peach pulling because some people might get upset.

“But I better keep who I think should go to myself because the moment I say anything, all hell breaks loose,” she added.

Oh, and as for Porsha revealing that she felt hurt by her “Freak and Fraud” comments, NeNe says it shouldn’t have bothered her because they weren’t friends at the time.

“I think Porsha needed something to run with and that’s what she did,” NeNe said. “Porsha and I hadn’t spoken to each other since the Season 8 reunion show. We were not friends! I was free to say and feel whatever I wanted to. I didn’t cross any friendship lines. Porsha stopped speaking to me simply because I gave her advice that quite frankly was good advice.”

BLOOOOOOP!

Who do YOU think NeNe wants kicked off RHOA?

Clearly, her ex-friend Kim Zolciak who NeNe says is racist is one of the people she wants off– but who else? Kenya? Cynthia? Sheree?