Cracker Barrel Feminist Rose McGowan Turns Black Woman’s #MeToo Into Docu-Series About Herself

Rose McGowan Turns Black Woman’s #MeToo Into Docu-Series

E! just green-lighted a docu-series lead by #MeToo thief activist Rose McGowan.

Rose McGowan has been loud AF, using the hashtag to tweet about Hollyweird’s toxic sexual assault history, while reportedly putting the finishing touches on a memoir called Brave about her foul Hollyweird experiences. Falling in line with monetizing her experiences, She will be followed by a film crew for an upcoming documentary called Citizen Rose set to air on E! in the winter and spring.

Previously she put her ex-lover on blast for holding her Harvey Weinstein rape story over her head. He was married when they messed around. There’s no report yet on whether Rose is going to include Tarana Burke.

What else would you expect from a former Nazi lover?? Rose is promoting her book in press release for the series, via E!

“You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book BRAVE, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a BRAVE life.”

Girl, bye.