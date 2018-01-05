Horror Hospital: Woman Claims Cleveland Clinic Doctor Anally Raped Her & Staff Covered It Up

Cleveland Clinic Patient Brings Awareness To Her Alleged Rape By Staff Member

A former patient of The Cleveland Clinic is bringing to light a horrifying experience between herself and one of the hospital’s surgeons in a recent USA Today interview. She claims that years ago, she was drugged and raped by the surgeon and that the clinic tried to cover up. Ryan Williams, the accused colorectal surgeon was released last summer from the hospital after he was accused in police reports by two separate women of anally raping them in 2008 and 2009.

The first complaint involves a woman who had come in for a rectal exam and says the doctor pulled his penis out and penetrated her from behind. Police found semena all over exam room too.

Patient Lachelle Duncan was receiving a rectal exam from Williams, the report said, when she jumped up and exclaimed the doctor had inserted his penis in her rectum and that she saw him holding it in his hand. She ran out of the room without pants and shouted, “Why did he do it? Why did you do this?” Williams replied, “I don’t know,” with his head in his hands, according to an interview with medical assistant Patricia Bacha contained in the police report. Williams explained to police the presence of semen in one of his examination rooms was the result of masturbation to relieve stress, the police report said.

A rape kit was found to be inconclusive but the hospital eventually settled for an undisclosed amount to the victim.

The second case allegedly involved the doctor drugging his victim. It wasn’t until many years later she would recover the memory of the rape.

Kristin Fehr went to see Williams to have a hemorrhoid removed 10 months after Duncan did. On Feb. 6, 2009, Williams brought her into the examination room alone, she told police, gave her two white pills and a cup of water and said she needed to take the pills immediately. Fehr recalled groggily getting on the table and just as hazily leaving the medical center with her then-boyfriend, who was waiting in the car. She remembered being pushed from behind, turning and seeing Williams holding his penis. “Everything I was remembering was disturbing,” Fehr said. Hopper, also a Harvard Medical School teaching associate, says that’s not unusual as “we retrieve information from memories based on the context we’re in.”

Initially, the Cleveland Clinic failed to respond to Fehr’s compliant. Instead, she soon started seeing promotional videos and positive articles about Williams online. After pressure from Fehr and coming forward in the press, Williams was suddenly “let go” for reason unrelated to his assault claims. Williams was never charged with a crime.

Horrible.