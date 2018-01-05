Forgot About Dre: Jimmy Iovine Is Reportedly Leaving Apple Music Later This Year

Jimmy Iovine Is Leaving Apple Music

After joining their team with Dr. Dre back in 2014, Jimmy Iovine will reportedly leave Apple Music in August this year. According to Billboard, there’s speculation that his departure is set to line up with his Apple shares fully vesting.

Iovine’s official title with Apple was never disclosed by the company, but he’s made a huge impact on the market with his investments and relationships in the industry. The former CEO of Interscope first joined Apple Music following him and Dr. Dre selling Beats by Dre to Apple for a whopping $3 billion back in 2014.

As of now, Apple has not yet revealed any plans to potentially replace Iovine on their team, but as we mentioned before, his official title and role with the company was unknown–so it might not be a position to fill. If they are looking to bring somebody else on, they’re definitely going to have some huge expectations to live up to.

Let’s see what else Jimmy cooks up for the music industry wherever he’s headed next.