In White Folks News: Justin Bieber Is Getting His Own Museum Exhibit In His Hometown In Canada

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

Canadian Museum To Open Justin Bieber Exhibit In February

The Stratford Perth Museum’s general manager John Kastner has been keeping an eye out for Justin Bieber memorabilia for years in preparation for a new exhibit titled, “Steps to Stardom,” a Bieber showcase opening in the pop star’s hometown in Ontario, Canada on February 18th.

The museum’s organizers have searched through boxes and boxes of items hoping to collect a worthy showcase of the young star’s rollercoaster of a career. “Steps to Stardom” is named in reference to the singer’s busking shows on the steps outside the local Avon Theatre and focuses on the upside to Bieber’s success while ignoring his copious trouble the law.

Items in the exhibit will include Bieber’s Grammy Award, microphones he’s used, his Stratford Warriors hockey jacket, and personal letters, including one from Michelle Obama. The exhibit was put together in co-operation with Bieber’s grandparents, Diane and Bruce Dale, who gave curators access to piles of boxes storing items from the performer’s childhood and career. Organizers plan to put between 50 and 75 pieces on display and will refresh the exhibit with new items as time passes.