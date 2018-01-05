2Saucy4U: Meet The Kane-Slangin’ Kappa Zaddies Shimmying Panny Drawls Into Oblivion
Hottest Kappa Zaddies In The Game
We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the famously panty-melting Nupes of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity on their special day that marks 107 years of service, scholarship, shoulder-shimmies, girlfriend-stealing, seductive pelvic gyrations, aggressive lip-licking and achievement as the world-famous pretty boys of the Divine 9.
Peep the flyest Kappa zaddies in the game on the flip.
🎓 Brother Kohl Anderson graduates today with a B.S. in Industrial & Systems Engineering, with a minor in Business Administration. Kohl served as the Polemarch and Director of Guide Right for the chapter during his time here. Kohl also was a 3x letterman for @aggietrackandfield and served as Vice President for Student Athlete Leadership Council. Lastly, Kohl served as a student worker for the Texas A&M System Board of Regents. Upon graduation, Brother Anderson will be pursuing a Law Degree. Thanks for everything, Kohl! Continue to achieve. #NupesGraduate #Achievement #GradSZN
What better way to celebrate my birthday knowing that tomorrow I will be a college graduate from a four year institution. Before I was born my father took the risk of moving to America in hopes of providing a better life for his family. I thank him for that bravery. That bravery made a strong, God fearing young man, and I will be forever grateful. I give all glory to God for bringing me this far but the journey has yet to begin. These past four years have taught me to go after anything I believe I can achieve. Do not fear, but believe in yourself, take risk and trust the process. I am a product of God, my father, and my mother. I am thankful for those who have been apart of this journey with me. I can truly say that I am blessed. This is only the beginning… 🙏🏾🎓🎈 📸: @OfficialLonzo