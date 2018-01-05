2Saucy4U: Meet The Kane-Slangin’ Kappa Zaddies Shimmying Panny Drawls Into Oblivion

- By Bossip Staff
Hottest Kappa Zaddies In The Game

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the famously panty-melting Nupes of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity on their special day that marks 107 years of service, scholarship, shoulder-shimmies, girlfriend-stealing, seductive pelvic gyrations, aggressive lip-licking and achievement as the world-famous pretty boys of the Divine 9.

I'd probably self destruct if I ever lose but I never lose… #TunnelVision

A post shared by 🇩🇴. (@_figgnewton) on

Peep the flyest Kappa zaddies in the game on the flip.

He doesn't even go here… #homecomingszn 📸:@raaaaay_____

A post shared by Joshua G. 🇵🇷🇱🇷 (@_suaveguapo) on

@gq #citizenoftheyear #manoftheyear physical copies out tomorrow

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

J5 J5 J5 👌🏽♦️ #KappaAlphaPsi #KAΨ #Nupe #J5 #FoundersDay

A post shared by Khalil Jaxson (@khaliljaxson) on

    Brownskin on a brownstone

    A post shared by Austin Adams (@austinadams235) on

    | Better know as KaptivAting Ψ-lense – 🤐

    A post shared by Tyler R. Bennett (@iam_tylerb) on

    The dapper brothers of KAPsi. @La_vulpe

    A post shared by Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) on

    missing virginia😭

    A post shared by Nigel Ribeiro (@nigelribeiro) on

    J5 KOMING……👌🏼🐰♦️ #kappaalphapsi #ΚΑΨ #J5

    A post shared by Richard (Red) Jackson (@red_jackson_) on

    Slight work #PickUpAKane

    A post shared by meech (@demetriusramirez) on

    Hollywood Nupes 🌹#ZDFOREVER 📸: @jayyyneal

    A post shared by Zeta Delta (@zdnupes) on

    Sly DI and Nu Chapter 💎👌🏾♦️ #ihatethosekappas #nupes #IndianaNupes

    A post shared by meech (@demetriusramirez) on

