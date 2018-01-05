Becky Privilege: ESPN’s Katie Nolan Only Gets A Warning For Calling Out Trump On ‘Desus & Mero’

ESPN Gives Katie Nolan A Warning For Her Comments On Trump

ESPN has decided not to suspend Katie Nolan after she called Donald Trump a “f**king stupid person” on Desus & Mero on Wednesday, a rep for the network told TMZ Sports.

“We have looked into the totality of Nolan’s comments, they were inappropriate and we have addressed it with her,” said the rep. The comments came during a discussion about hand gestures associated with white supremacists, in which Katie said that Trump only uses the thumbs-up emoji because he’s a “f***ing stupid person.”

Nolan also appeared to use another, more colorful word to describe Trumpito, but that one was completely bleeped out of the broadcast.

This incident is extremely interesting following SC6 host Jemele Hill receiving a 2 week suspension for calling Trump a white supremacist on her Twitter page. Following that, ESPN unveiled a new social media policy for its employees that states: “Commentaries on relevant sports-related issues are appropriate, but we should refrain from overt partisanship or endorsement of particular candidates, politicians or political parties.”

Of course, nobody should be fired or even suspended–just like Jemele shouldn’t have been–for speaking truth about Donald Trump, but it’s interesting to see how ESPN reacted to Hill’s comments so much more severely than Katie’s.