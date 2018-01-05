WELP: Here’s What Happened When Evelyn Braxton Saw Tamar With Alleged Abuser Vince

Mama knows best…

Evelyn Braxton Upset To See Vincent Herbert With Tamar Braxton

Remember when we told you that Tamar was recently spotted with Vincent Herbert despite slamming him for allegedly having a secret seed???

Well if you were stunned by the news, then you’re reportedly in good company because Tamar’s own mother was shocked to see them together too.

According to TheJasmineBrand Mama Evelyn Braxton was BIG mad to see Vincent Herbert backstage at Tamar’s latest show and she couldn’t hide her reaction.

“Sources tell us that she was ‘pissed’ when she saw him backstage with Tamar at her recent Atlanta concert for the Xscape tour,” writes the site. She was blindsided when she saw him. She was heard asking people, ‘Why is HE here?’ Sources says that she was baffled that her daughter would have Vincent around her, especially since he was arrested just a few days earlier, on Christmas Day, for spousal assault.”

SMH…

Can you blame Mama Evelyn for being upset to see Vince??? She’s still adamant that Vince was physically abusive towards Tamar and implored him “not to kill her.”

As previously reported Tamar said she was spotted with Vince for the well being of their son Logan—although Logan wasn’t at the after party they attended together.

She’s since deleted her Instagram.

Do YOU think it’s really a wrap between Tamar and Vince???