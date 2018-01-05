For The Fellas (And Some Of You Ladies): Bobby V’s Proudly Cape Verdean Bae Might Be Single Now, Obey Your Thirst [Pics]

Image via Instagram/Splash

Bobby V’s Gorgeous Baby Mama Might Be Done With Him

The other day we reported on Bobby V’s baby mama allegedly “hacked” Instagram message that she had issued him an eye-blacking fade for sleeping with a transgender woman.

Shortly after, the aforementioned R&B seed oven claimed that her account was compromised by some evil force attempting to bring her down. We’ll let you be the judge of that.

Yesterday, she posted a cryptic IG caption suggesting that despite whatever “hacking” took place, she IS done with Bobby V.

No telling if this curvy African queen is actually finished and done with the Bobster, but the only point we want to make is that she fine and photos of her will brighten your day.

Flip the page to see what we mean.