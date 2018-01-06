SZA’s Reaction To Making Obama’s 2017 Playlist Is Just As Adorable As You’d Imagine

SZA Was Super Excited To Be On Barack Obama’s Playlist

When Barack Obama released his list of favorite songs and favorite books from 2017, there were many artists and authors in awe over the fact that their work was being enjoyed by the most influential man in the world. Among the songs on Obama’s playlist were ,”Family Feud” by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé), “Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott, and “Broken Clocks” by SZA. Some songs on Barry’s playlist were more popular than others, and though SZA has seen skyrocket success this year, she’s always excited about each and every honor that comes her way–especially this one.

The TDE songstress posted a screenshot of what happened when she first found out that Obama put her on his playlist, and it’s absolutely adorable. One of SZA’s friends texted her, “Ur song is on Barack Obama’s playlist” and her frantic response back is how a lot of us would feel in that very same moment.

The St. Louis native’s transparency when it comes to how excited she gets over things like this is what makes us fans even more each and every day. Releasing your debut studio album and having Barack Obama put it on his playlist has got to be a completely surreal feeling. She also mentions in her texts of excitement that she wants Barack “TO BE KING FOREVER AND EVER” and we couldn’t agree more. Where do I sign up?