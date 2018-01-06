GTFOHWTBS: Trump Congratulates Himself For Getting “His African-Americans” Jobs, Brags About Mental Stability

Image via Michael Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump Brags About Getting Black People Jobs, Defends Mental Health

F**k this guy and everyone who voted for him.

Now that we have that out of the way, the 45th President of the United States (we throw up in our mouths every time we have to say that) woke up this morning to brag about how many Black folks have jobs now thanks to him…

The African American unemployment rate fell to 6.8%, the lowest rate in 45 years. I am so happy about this News! And, in the Washington Post (of all places), headline states, “Trumps first year jobs numbers were very, very good.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

This not-so-random tweet follows this week’s “witness” report that someone in D.C. commented that Robert Mueller’s Grand Jury was “recruited at a Black Lives Matter rally”.

Sounds like Donald is trying to kiss a lil’ Black azz to knock the edge of those comments.

The burnt sienna POTUS also took time to address claims about his mental stability in the new flammable tell-all book “Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House”.

Flip the page to peep his small-handed response.