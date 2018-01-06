Knocked Up Khloe Says She’s In No Rush To Marry Her Tea Cup Entranced Baby Daddy Tristan

Khloe Says Baby Daddy Tristan And She Are Taking Their Time Down The Aisle

The Khloe baby floodgates are now open. The reality actress is on a media tour, which probably mean a KUWTK episode is coming where she “reveals” she pregnant. However happy Khloe is, she told Ellen this week that she’s in no rush to marry Tristan, who already has a one-year-old child.

Here’s what Khloe said when Ellen asked her about tying the knot:

“I hope so, we’re not in any rush for that. As you know I’ve rushed quite a few things before.” (Referring to her ex-husband Lamar Odom, whom she married just one month after they met in 2009.) “Right now, I’m so loving the place I’m in and very happy with how things are going. We talk about it for sure,” she said of tying the knot with Thompson. “What’s meant to be will be.”

On Kimmel, Khloe described revealing her pregnancy to the Keeping Up crew, before she even told her family…and Tristan. She said they captured the moment she found out and Tristan was traveling. Khloe also says she plans to give birth to Tristan’s seed in Cleveland.